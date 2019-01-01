US envoy will meet with N Korean counterpart in Seoul February 3

02-Feb-2019 Intellasia | AFP | 6:00 AM

US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will travel to Seoul on February 3, where he will meet with his North Korean counterpart, the State Department said on Thursday.

They will discuss steps to advance the denuclearisation of North Korea and ways to make progress on the commitments made by President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un during their summit in Singapore last June, the State Department said.

https://sg.news.yahoo.com/u-envoy-meet-north-korean-counterpart-seoul-february-030318948.html





Category: Korea